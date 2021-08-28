Huascar Ynoa, Braves aim to keep Giants in check

Two promising young pitchers will try to limit the power of their opponents on Saturday night when the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants in the second contest of their three-game series.

Each team hit two home runs Friday night in Atlanta’s 6-5 win. The Giants lead the National League with 195 homers, while the Braves are second with 184.

The Giants, who lead the NL West by 2 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Dodgers, have had 15 different players hit at least five homers this season. Mike Yastrzemski leads the team with 20.

The Braves, who hold a 5 1/2-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, are trying to have the second infield in Major League Baseball history to have each member hit at least 25 homers. First baseman Freddie Freeman (27), second baseman Ozzie Albies (22), shortstop Dansby Swanson (25) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) are trying to join the 2008 Marlins with the accomplishment.

The job of slowing the bats on Saturday begins with a pair of right-handers — San Francisco’s Logan Webb (7-3, 2.84 ERA) and Atlanta’s Huascar Ynoa (4-3, 2.89).

Ynoa will make his third start since coming back from an extended stay on the injured list after breaking his hand on May 16.

He returned with 5 1/3 shutout innings against Miami on Aug. 17, but took the loss against the New York Yankees six days later after allowing three runs in six frames. He has given up more than three runs only twice in his previous 10 starts.

Ynoa has yet to face the Giants in his career.

Webb will make his 20th appearance, 19th start, and has a six-game winning streak.

He did not receive a decision in his last start on Sunday at Oakland despite allowing only one run in six innings with seven strikeouts. He has not permitted more than two runs in a game in his last 12 appearances and has not lost since May 5.

Webb has one previous start against Atlanta. In 2019, he earned a win after allowing one run on two hits over six innings while striking out seven.

The Braves added more potential power to lineup when they activated outfielder Eddie Rosario from the injured list. Rosario has been sidelined since early July because of an abdominal strain and hasn’t played for Atlanta since joining the team in a trade from Cleveland on July 30.

“They haven’t really said what I role would be yet,” Rosario said. “I’m assuming I’ll play against right-handed pitching, but I’m ready for anything to help the team any way I can.”

The Giants may be without third baseman Kris Bryant, who exited the game on Friday after experiencing “right side tightness,” according to Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

“It happened on the checked swing on his last at-bat. We’ll see how he feels in the morning. He’s OK.”

Wilmer Flores moved from first base to replace Bryant at third. The Giants are without first baseman Brandon Belt, who is on the bereavement list.

–Field Level Media