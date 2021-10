SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office says two multimedia productions are currently being produced in Corrales by New Mexico creative technology company Ideum Inc. The productions are employing nearly 20 New Mexicans.

According to a press release from the New Mexico Film Office, one project is called "Science Center Human Anatomy Projection Project (Phase 1). It's an interactive media exhibit that will dynamically illustrate human anatomy and physiology for an east coast science museum. The project is being directed by the founder and CEO of Ideum Inc. Jim Spadaccini.