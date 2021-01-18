Hendriks has full no-trade this year, then limited provision

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Liam Hendriks has a full no-trade provision through October in his $54 million, three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

For the year after that, through October 2022, the closer can submit a list of 10 teams he can’t be traded to without his consent. From November 2022 through the end of the contract, he can submit a list of five teams he can’t be traded to without his consent.

Hendriks gets a $1 million signing bonus, payable this July 1, and salaries of $11 million this year, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. The White Sox have an unusual $15 million option for 2024 with a $15 million buyout, and if the option is not exercised, the buyout would be due in 10 payments of $1.5 million each July 1 2024-33.

If Hendriks is traded, the option year would become guaranteed.

Chicago announced his agreement Friday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES