Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Guardians said minor league catcher Andres Melendez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20.

The team said Melendez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.

The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019.

Melendez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

The Guardians said he’ll be remembered by teammates and friends ”as a positive, respectful, and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others. He will be greatly missed.”

