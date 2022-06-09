CHICAGO (AP)Tony Gonsolin couldn’t really control his splitter. His slider wasn’t working for him, and he didn’t command his curve the way he would have liked, either.

One thing he had going for him? His ability to work through it and come away with yet another win.

Gonsolin improved to 7-0, tossing three-hit ball over six innings, and Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered early to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Smith hit a two-run drive in the first inning, and Bellinger made it 3-0 when he connected leading off the second against Johnny Cueto. That was all Gonsolin needed.

”It’s just a pro outing, another quality start for Tony,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Gonsolin struck out five and walked one while lowering his National League-best ERA to 1.58.

The 28-year-old right-hander breezed through the first three innings and got out of a minor spot in the fourth before Jake Burger homered leading off the fifth. The next two batters reached base, but Gonsolin got out of it without allowing another run. He finished strong by retiring all three batters in the sixth, before Roberts went to the bullpen.

”It felt good,” Gonsolin said. ”I felt like I had a better feel for my stuff in that inning. I was ready to go out for the seventh.”

Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol each worked an inning. Daniel Hudson came on in the ninth for his fifth save in five chances, filling in with closer Craig Kimbrel on paternity leave.

Trea Turner homered leading off the ninth against Jose Ruiz, and the NL West-leading Dodgers stopped a three-game slide.

SOX STREAK ENDS

Cueto (0-3) dropped his third straight start. The two-time All-Star went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits, and Chicago’s three-game win streak ended.

”Our offense got shut down and there were some at-bats that were not fun to take,” manager Tony La Russa said. ”I know the guys aren’t happy with them.”

STRIKING EARLY

Shut down by Michael Kopech in a 4-0 loss on Tuesday, the Dodgers quickly went ahead against Cueto.

They scored two in the first when Turner blooped a two-out single and Smith drove the next pitch to left.

Bellinger made it 3-0 when he led off the second with a shot to right.

”Big, big home run by Will just to get us going,” Bellinger said. ”It’s been a while since we’ve been in the lead and had that offensive momentum. Tony shut the door, and that’s a good combination right there.”

LUCKY NO. 7

Smith, Bellinger and Turner each hit their seventh home run.

TRANSACTION

The White Sox claimed right-hander Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte. The 31-year-old Markel made three appearances for the A’s this season and had a 1.89 ERA in 17 relief outings for Triple-A Las Vegas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Roberts said there is ”a good possibility” Max Muncy (left elbow inflammation) rejoins the team Thursday following a rehab stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The two-time All-Star, sidelined since May 25, figures to be used in a full-time role rotating between second base, third base and designated hitter. He has a .150 batting average in 41 games. . Roberts expects LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back inflammation) to start Sunday at San Francisco, with RHP Walker Buehler pitching Friday and LHP Julio Urias on Saturday.

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee) got tagged for seven runs in three innings for Triple-A Charlotte. La Russa said earlier he hoped Lynn’s third rehab outing for the minor league club would be his final one before joining Chicago’s rotation for the first time this season. A two-time All-Star, Lynn was injured in spring training and had surgery. ”If his arm and his leg feel good, he’ll be (back) in the next week,” La Russa said. ”If not, we’ll give him another one.”

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA), who has thrown 26 consecutive scoreless innings, gets the ball for Los Angeles against RHP Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.69) as the three-game series wraps up Thursday. Anderson can become the first eight-game winner in the majors.

