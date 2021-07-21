Gomber back from injured list, pitches Rockies past Mariners

DENVER (AP)Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings after spending a month on the injured list, Dom Nunez hit a bases-loaded double in a five-run first and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 Wednesday.

Gomber (7-5) allowed three runs on three hits, all of them solo homers. He was reinstated earlier in the day after being out since June 20 because of tightness in his left forearm.

Gomber won his fourth straight decision. ”A little bit excited, but I felt I was able to stay within myself and give the team a chance to win, eat up some innings and keep the pitch count down,” said Gomber, who threw 71 pitches, 42 for strikes. ”It was good to get a win on the last day here before we head out on a long road trip.”

Kyle Seager, Luis Torrens, and Mitch Haniger all homered for the Mariners.

Daniel Bard pitched a hitless ninth, fanning Torrens for the final out, for his 15th save in 20 opportunities.

The Mariners chose longtime reliever Keynan Middleton (0-1) as their opener. But the Rockies jumped on him in his first career start.

C.J. Cron drew a bases-loaded walk, Charlie Blackmon had an RBI single and Nunez hit a two-out, three-run double for a 5-0 lead. ”Coming to the plate that first inning, I was trying to get a good pitch up, something I could handle and drive,” Nunez said. ”Sure enough, I got it, put a good swing on it and good things happened.”

Darren McCaughan, making his major league debut, relieved Middleton to start the second and pitched five hitless innings. He walked three, struck out none and allowed a run on Raimel Tapia’s sacrifice fly. McCaughan said a steady, determined mindset helped him put together a solid big league debut. ”I think just the mentality of attacking hitters has been really good for me, just getting in that mindset that I do belong here,” McCaughan said. ”I’ve just got to take it one pitch at a time getting ahead, staying ahead. I think I made some strides and I’m just going to work on making my (pitching) arsenal better.”

Seager hit his 18th homer in the second. Torrens began the fifth with his 11th home run and Haniger connected in the sixth for his 23rd.

Haniger extended his hitting streak to 11 games and has reached base in 20 straight games dating to June 25.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Antonio Santos was optioned to Triple A Albuquerque to make room on the roster for Gomber. … It was Gomber’s first appearance since June 19, when he had to leave a start after two innings due to left forearm tightness.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Return home to open a four-game homestand Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics with RHP Chris Flexen (9-3, 3.35 ERA) slated to pitch the series opener for Seattle against Sean Manaea (6-6, 3.28 ERA).

Rockies: Following an off-day Thursday, the Rockies open their first post-All Star break road trip, beginning Friday night at Dodger Stadium with Colorado’s Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 5.99 ERA) set to start the series opener against LHP David Price (4-0, 3.12 ERA).

—

