Gleyber Torres, Yankees hope bats stay hot vs. Indians

The New York Yankees aim to follow up an encouraging offensive performance when they play the second contest of their four-game series against the host Cleveland Indians on Friday.

Mired in an offensive slumber for much of the season, the Yankees woke up during a 6-3 victory over the Indians on Thursday night.

The run total served as New York’s most since an 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on April 11, while the 11 hits were the team’s most since recording 13 in a 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on April 7. The Yankees also registered a season-high nine walks on Thursday.

Gleyber Torres had an RBI single among his three hits on Thursday, one day after manager Aaron Boone took issue with the shortstop’s apparent lack of hustle on a check-swing roller in front of the plate.

While Boone kept that conversation with Torres behind closed doors, the skipper openly gushed about his player’s work ethic Thursday following the Yankees’ second win in eight games.

“Gleyber’s been working. Gleyber cares. He knows like a lot of these guys, as I continue to say, they know deep down how good of a player they are and will be. Sometimes you have to go through some junk to get through,” Boone said.

“He played very much under control (Thursday) and played the game with some joy. When he’s doing that, he’s a dangerous guy.”

Torres, who recorded his first multi-hit performance of the season, said he was just happy to contribute in a positive manner.

“It’s difficult to be patient when you don’t do anything for your team,” Torres said. “That is the hard part of this game. To be patient and believe in yourself and try to do the things that you can do and control what you can control.”

Cleveland’s Cesar Hernandez has reason to believe in himself after reaching base safely for the sixth straight game. He collected three hits for the second time this season and scored to ignite a three-run first inning for the Indians, who mustered little else en route to falling for the fourth time in five games.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona was at a loss after seeing his team aid its struggling opponent with nine free passes.

“Uncharacteristically, with the whole pitching staff, we had a bunch of walks,” Francona said. “We had a lot of deep counts. We had to climb back into some counts. That wasn’t our goal (Thursday), but it was staff wide. We didn’t throw a lot of strikes.”

Francona hopes that isn’t the case with left-hander Logan Allen (1-2, 4.50 ERA), who will get the start on Friday.

Allen, however, struggled in his last outing. He yielded five runs on three hits in two innings to take the loss in a 10-3 setback at Cincinnati on Friday.

The 23-year-old has yet to face the Yankees in his career.

New York left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.24) will get the nod on Friday and look to respond after a pair of difficult starts. He took the loss on Saturday after surrendering four runs — including two homers — for the second straight start in New York’s 6-3 setback against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Montgomery, 28, owns an 0-1 record with a 5.00 ERA in two career starts against Cleveland. He has flustered Jose Ramirez (0-for-5, three strikeouts).

