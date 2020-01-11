Glasnow, 3 others agree with Rays, avoid arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tyler Glasnow agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday that avoided arbitration and fellow right-hander Oliver Drake struck a $1,025,000, one-year deal.

Outfielder Hunter Renfroe agreed at $3.3 million after making $582,100 while hitting 33 home runs with the San Diego Padres in 2019. Infielder David Robertson received a $1,025,000 deal as the Rays reached agreements with all of their arbitration-eligible players.

Reliever Chaz Roe agreed at $2,185,200 on Thursday night. He made $1,275,000 last season.

Glasnow, who earned $566,700 last season, was acquired in a trade sent Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates in July 2018. He earned a spot in Tampa Bay’s rotation last spring and was off to a strong start before being sidelined for nearly four months by a right forearm strain in mid-May.

The 26-year-old right-hander was 6-0 with a 1.47 ERA over his first seven starts of 2019. He returned from a stint of the 60-day injured list in September and pitched to a 1.46 ERA in four starts down the stretch, finishing 6-1 with a 1.78 ERA over 12 starts.

Drake received a raise from $566,100 after going 5-2 with a 3.21 ERA over 51 appearances last season, when he limited opposing hitters to a .181 batting average – sixth among AL relievers.

Left-handed batters hit just .147 (15 for 102) against the 32-year-old right-hander, who held opponents scoreless in 10 of his final 11 appearances.

Renfroe, who turns 28 on Jan. 28, was acquired last month in a five-player trade that sent outfielder Tommy Pham to San Diego. He batted .216 with 33 homers and 64 RBIs in 140 games last season with the Padres.

Robertson, 25, appeared in 74 games last season, making 58 starts at third base, shortstop and second base. He hit .213 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

