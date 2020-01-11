Giles $9.6M, Shoemaker $4.2M in 1-year deals with Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP)Blue Jays closer Ken Giles will get $9.6 million and Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker got a $4.2 million deal in one-year agreements reached Friday.

Both pitchers had been eligible for salary arbitration.

The 29-year-old Giles made $6.3 million last year, going 2-3 with 23 saves in 24 chances and a 1.87 ERA. The hard-throwing righty struck out 83 in 53 innings.

Giles began his major league career with Philadelphia in 2014, was part of Houston’s bullpen with the 2017 World Series championship team and was traded from the Astros to Toronto in July 2018 as part of a deal for Roberto Osuna.

The 33-year-old Shoemaker was signed by Toronto as a free agent after the 2018 season for $3.5 million. He was 3-0 in five starts with 1.57 ERA for the Blue Jays, but tore his left ACL in a rundown in April and missed the rest of the season.

The right-hander has been beset by injuries. He was limited to seven starts with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 because of a strained forearm and sustained a skull fracture when he hit by a line drive in late 2016.

