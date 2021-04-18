Giants pitchers McGee, Webb go on IL after getting vaccine

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP)San Francisco Giants closer Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb went on the injured list before Sunday’s game at Miami because they’re feeling lingering effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Giants said they’re hopeful both pitchers will be on the list for only a game or two.

McGee blew a save for the first time this season when he gave up two runs in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 10-inning loss to the Marlins. He has a 2.16 ERA in nine games.

Webb is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three games, including two starts.

The Giants recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from the alternate training site and activated left-hander Alex Wood from the 10-day IL to start Sunday’s game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES