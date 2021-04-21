Giants look to sweep Phillies, continue hot start

The San Francisco Giants are surging in manager Gabe Kapler’s second season.

In fact, their 11-6 start is the best for the Giants after 17 games since they started the 2003 season at 15-2.

San Francisco will look for its fourth consecutive victory and a three-game series sweep when it opposing the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon. With wins in the series’ first two games, the Giants have already guaranteed their first series victory at Philadelphia since 2015.

The Giants pounded five home runs Tuesday in a 10-7 victory over the Phillies, two by Buster Posey. He missed the previous two games with a left elbow contusion.

“It’s pretty stiff obviously, the first day after and doing treatment the last couple of days and got some inflammation out and feels pretty good,” Posey said.

Wilmer Flores, Alex Dickerson and Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco on Tuesday.

The Giants will hand the ball Wednesday to Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 1.06 ERA), who will be making his fourth start of the season. DeSclafani allowed only one run in six innings in his last start, Friday against the Miami Marlins.

“I think we’re just doing a really good job on focusing on the little things right now,” DeSclafani said.

Kapler added, “Thought Anthony pitched a really good game. I thought his fastball command was there and the life on the fastball. Executed at the bottom of the zone. He and Buster worked very well together.”

DeSclafani is 3-2 with a 5.34 ERA in six career appearances, five starts, against the Phillies.

The Phillies will hope to avoid a series sweep when they send Zach Eflin to the mound.

Eflin (1-0, 3.15 ERA) tossed seven-plus innings in his last start against the St. Louis Cardinals and gave up two runs while retiring 12 in a row during one stretch.

In Eflin’s career against the Giants, he is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in six games, four starts.

Eflin has tossed at least seven innings in two of his three starts this season.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself,” Eflin said. “I think I can go out there and compete with the best of them.”

Brad Miller, Alec Bohm and Rhys Hoskins each for the Phillies in the Tuesday loss. However, offensive production from the center field position continues to be an issue. Mickey Moniak, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, singled Tuesday for his first hit of the season. He is 1-for-15 this year.

“He probably needs to relax a little bit,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said of Moniak. “I’ve seen him chase maybe more in this short time than I did all of last year. And that was not the Mick that we saw, so we’ve got to get him back on track.”

The Phillies likely will be without Jean Segura on Wednesday after he left the Tuesday game with a strained right quad. Girardi said that Segura was due to undergo an MRI exam.

The Phillies are also expected to be without infielders Didi Gregorius (sore right elbow) and Ronald Torreyes (COVID-19 protocols). Both players are considered day-to-day.

–Field Level Media