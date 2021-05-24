Giants look to rebound against Diamondbacks

Prior to a three-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants owned the best record in the majors.

The Giants awoke Monday residing in third place in the National League West.

San Francisco aims to rebound from a trio of losses when it visits the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series in Phoenix.

While the Giants experienced a bad weekend, being outscored 19-9 by the Dodgers, Arizona has lost eight consecutive games and 11 of 12 to fall to the bottom of the NL West.

The Diamondbacks’ woes continued Sunday when Trevor Story hit a walkoff homer leading off the bottom of the ninth to give the Colorado Rockies a 4-3 victory and a sweep of their three-game series.

That left Arizona with an NL-worst 18-30 record and as the first team in the majors to reach 30 setbacks. It also marks the Diamondbacks’ 13th consecutive road loss.

But the demoralizing conclusion of an 0-7 road trip didn’t prompt Arizona manager Torey Lovullo to take the woe-is-us approach.

“This team is fighting,” Lovullo told reporters. “This team is in good spirits. This team continues to battle and plow forward every single day. The only thing I feel that we’re guilty of is trying to do too much in a setting where we’ve just got to be ourselves.

“I know that sounds like a very simple and easy thought, but we’ve got to just remember that when we put that big rig in automatic, we can do some pretty special things.”

While Arizona is 9-21 on the road, it is 9-9 at home as it begins a nine-game homestand.

San Francisco is beginning a six-game trip that includes a rematch against the Dodgers with four games in Los Angeles.

The Giants are attempting to bounce back from Sunday’s 11-5 loss to Los Angeles, a contest they trailed by 11 after 3 1/2 innings. Right-handed starter Anthony DeSclafani allowed a career-worst 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings and acknowledged afterward that the entire series didn’t live up to expectations.

“It’s for sure disappointing, but at the same time, this series can’t take away from what we’ve done so far,” DeSclafani said. “We’re still in a really good spot. We’re going to have series where we get swept. It is what it is. There’s ups and downs in every season. We have a really good team, and I believe in every single one of our guys. These three games don’t take away anything.”

San Francisco right-hander Kevin Gausman (4-0, 1.66 ERA) will look to get his team back on the track in the opener.

The 30-year-old has struck out 67 and allowed just 34 hits in 59 2/3 innings over nine starts in a stunning dose of dominance.

Just two seasons ago, Gausman sported a 5.72 ERA in 17 starts while going 3-9 for the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. Batters are hitting just .161 against him in 2021.

Gausman is 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) vs. the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 4-for-11 against Gausman while Ketel Marte is 1-for-14.

Arizona hasn’t named a starter, but one possibility is rookie right-hander Matt Peacock (1-2, 4.91).

Peacock, 27, made eight relief appearances to start the season but moved into the rotation due to injuries to Zac Gallen (elbow) and Luke Weaver (shoulder). Peacock gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings while losing to the Miami Marlins on May 12 and gave up one run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers last Wednesday.

Peacock has never faced the Giants.

