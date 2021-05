ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is grieving after their mother was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver. The family said this tragedy has turned their world upside down. It all started at an intersection on the westside shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. "I just can't believe my mom is gone," Naomi Katesigwa said.

The Katesigwa family said they are grieving the loss of their missing piece, Janell. "She was so proud of us," her daughter, Naomi said. "She is gone, and I can't get her back."