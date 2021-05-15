Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer looks to back up his talk vs. Marlins

Willing to express his opinion, often on a wide range of topics, Trevor Bauer was at it again last weekend — and the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be better off for it.

Bauer, who will start for the Dodgers on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins, expressed his disappointment with the play of his new team and things have been much different since.

After the Dodgers lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, completing a miserable 2-8 road trip and a 5-15 stretch, Bauer let his feelings fly.

“I’m pissed, personally,” Bauer said after allowing just four hits in six innings while taking the loss. “I want to win. That’s why I came here. We are not playing up to our capability right now. So I’m mad.”

He wasn’t done.

“We’re not going to sleepwalk our way to another division title and go to the World Series again,” he said. “That’s not how it works. You have to go out there and beat somebody every day. We haven’t been very good at it. We need to be better.”

Simple. To the point. And all true.

Since then, the Dodgers have gone 3-0, with a couple of off days this week to also help the cause. The latest victory was a 9-6 win over Miami on Friday when Max Muncy homered for the third consecutive game.

Now, Bauer has a chance to give the Dodgers their second consecutive series victory after the team did not win any of the previous six series. In two career starts against the Marlins, Bauer is 2-0 with a 4.11 ERA, last facing them in 2019 when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians.

The Marlins were undecided about who they would start Saturday.

After winning consecutive games at Arizona to end a four-game series, the Marlins had to absorb an eight-run second inning from the Dodgers. But they stayed resilient, answering with four runs the next inning against Clayton Kershaw, three coming on a home run from Adam Duvall.

Kershaw gave up five runs in the game, his most since Opening Day in Colorado. But the left-hander’s 11 strikeouts also were a season high.

Miami is now 2-3 at the midway point of a 10-game road trip that will proceed to Philadelphia gor a three-game set beginning Tuesday.

Plagued by injuries, the Marlins are starting to get healthy, and there’sh an outside chance second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (hamstring) can return by the end of the current series. Catcher Jorge Alfaro (hamstring) should be back by next week after a slight setback in recovery. Right-hander Elieser Hernandez (biceps) is likely two weeks away.

Center fielder Starling Marte (rib), right-hander Sixto Sanchez (shoulder) and right-hander Edward Cabrera (biceps) remain a little further away. Sanchez and Cabrera figure to work their way back from the minor leagues.

“We’re hopeful we can put this thing together and get consistent,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Our pitching we feel like will be pretty good. We know we’re in a lot of games and we just have to turn the one-run games in our favor instead of letting them get away the other way.”

For the Dodgers, left fielder AJ Pollock left Friday night’s game with a left hamstring strain and is likely headed for the injured list, manager Dave Roberts said. Pollock was making his first start since straining his left hamstring in a 9-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on May 7.

