Dodgers look to improve at home as Mariners visit

With their offense back in a flow after a weekend just down the road, the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to solve their issues in home games Monday with the start of a brief two-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

The game will mark the first matchup between Dodgers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager and his brother, Mariners All-Star third baseman Kyle Seager.

The Dodgers are just 3-3 over their last six games at Dodger Stadium, but they stormed across town this past weekend with a three-game sweep over the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers hit four home runs Sunday and had seven in the series. Their 43 total homers lead baseball.

The Mariners, meanwhile, were having a weekend to forget at Houston when they were swept in a three-game series. The Mariners lost the finale on Sunday when the Astros’ Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending home run for a 3-2 Houston victory.

The Mariners won the opener on their three-city road trip last Monday at Texas, but followed that with five consecutive defeats against the Rangers and Astros.

The Mariners got the pitching they were looking for, holding the Astros to a combined five runs over the last two games, but they managed to score just three runs themselves in a pair of one-run defeats.

“Losing 2-1 and 3-2 games against this team in this ballpark, you’re disappointed you don’t win those games,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after Sunday’s game. “We did a lot of good things on the pitching side the last couple nights. Unfortunately, they shut us down.”

Rookie right-hander Justin Dunn (1-1, 4.85 ERA) will try to help the Mariners stay effective from the mound when he starts Monday. The 24-year-old gave up two runs on seven hits over six innings on Aug. 10 at Texas to earn his first career victory.

Another Mariners rookie, catcher Joseph Odom, had his first career hit Sunday, an RBI single in the third inning. He also scored a run.

The Mariners are getting production from some of their younger players, with 73 of their 164 hits on the season from players 25 and younger. Kyle Lewis, who had two hits Sunday, is one of those, and has 27.

The Mariners will be facing a mostly established roster in the series, but the Dodgers did celebrate some youth of their own Sunday. Catcher Keibert Ruiz hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Max Muncy, Corey Seager and Matt Beaty also hit home runs.

Since returning from a lower back injury on Thursday, Corey Seager has three hits, with two of those home runs. Kyle Seager is 8-for-21 (.381) on the Mariners’ road trip with a home run, and at 1,241 career hits, he is 14 shy of tying Jay Buhner for fourth most in Mariners history.

Dodgers right-hander Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.97 ERA) will be on the mound Monday for the Dodgers. Stripling is coming off a loss to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday when he gave up six runs, but four of those were unearned. His own throwing error contributed to the slew of unearned runs.

“You just didn’t see that rhythm that he typically gets into, and the finish on a lot of his pitches … (he) just didn’t have that same finish that we’re used to,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There were some good throws in there.”

The Dodgers are 5-0-2 in their first seven series this season. They are 10-2 in road games but just 6-5 at home.

