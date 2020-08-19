Dodgers go for 8 straight; Mariners look to halt skid

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly can do no wrong, while the ice-cold Seattle Mariners haven’t seen much go right as of late.

The Dodgers bid for their eighth straight victory on Wednesday when they travel to Seattle to continue their interleague series against the Mariners, who are looking to avoid an eighth consecutive loss.

Los Angeles slugged its way to an 11-9 victory over Seattle on Monday before extending the winning streak by scrapping for a 2-1 triumph the following night at Dodger Stadium.

Corey Seager has answered a 1-for-15 stretch over a four-game run by recording three straight multi-hit performances. The 26-year-old homered in each of the first two games, before his go-ahead RBI single plated Austin Barnes with two outs in the eighth inning to lead the Dodgers to victory on Tuesday.

“We got a couple two-out hits that turned out to be the difference,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said following Tuesday’s win. “Austin, offensively, just turning over the lineup and having good at-bats and a stolen base (in the eighth inning). And Corey just hitting another ball on the screws.”

The importance of Barnes’ stolen base in a tie game was not lost on Seattle manager Scott Servais, even if the Mariners appeared to take his speed lightly with their defensive alignment.

“He’s a really good athlete. We were focused on trying to make a pitch there, and he took off on us,” Servais said.

Although Barnes is 12-for-24 with five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak, he hasn’t lost sight of the bigger picture when he’s at the plate — simply getting on base.

“I’m just being more aggressive in the zone. Not just letting pitchers get ahead, and that translates to walks,” the 30-year-old Barnes said. “It’s good to walk, it used to be a real big part of my game. Getting on base is the whole point of it all.”

Justin Turner is 15-for-43 with two homers and nine RBIs during his 12-game hitting streak.

Los Angeles left-hander Julio Urias (2-0, 2.53 ERA) will look for a better beginning to his start on Wednesday when he takes the mound. The 24-year-old surrendered back-to-back homers in the first inning on Thursday before allowing just three more hits while pitching into the seventh in the Dodgers’ 11-2 romp over San Diego.

Urias will make his 68th career appearance and first versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Seattle right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-2, 4.05) has plenty of experience facing the Dodgers dating back to his time pitching with the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old sports a 2-1 record with a 4.88 ERA in six starts versus Los Angeles, although Seager is 4-for-10 with a homer against him.

Walker has rebounded from a disastrous season-opening start by allowing no earned runs in two of his last three outings, including a six-inning stint in which he received a no-decision at Texas on Wednesday.

Rookie outfielder Kyle Lewis is 6-for-11 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored during his last three games. The 6-foot-4 Lewis also robbed Turner of a potential homer in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s setback by making the catch at the wall.

