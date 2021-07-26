Dodgers, Giants reunite in pivotal 3-game series

Two teams engulfed in interior discussion as to how busy they need to be at the trade deadline go head-to-head in what could be a critical decision-making series of games when the Los Angeles Dodgers and host San Francisco Giants duel for the first of three straight games Tuesday night.

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias (12-3, 3.63 ERA) and Giants righty Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54) draw the starting assignment in the rematch of a dramatic four-game set in Los Angeles last week in which San Francisco rallied twice in the ninth inning to win three of four.

The Giants went on to lose two of three at home to the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Dodgers capped a seven-game homestand by taking two of three from the Colorado Rockies, leaving San Francisco with a two-game advantage atop the National League West on the eve of the showdown.

The clubs have six head-to-heads remaining, all in San Francisco. The Dodgers, having played 10 times at home, hold a 7-6 edge in the season series.

That advantage was 7-4, and appeared headed to 9-4, before the Giants rocked Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen for a total of seven ninth-inning runs in 4-2 and 5-3 wins last Wednesday and Thursday.

The Dodgers had taken 2-1 and 3-1 leads into the ninth before Jansen blew both saves, recording just one out on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

The series ended with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts having been ejected for disputing a check-swing by the Giants’ Darin Ruf that was deemed to have been a non-swing by first base umpire Ed Hickox. Had the call gone the other way — television replay clearly demonstrated that Ruf swung — the game would have ended in a 3-2 Dodgers win.

Surely, Roberts hasn’t forgotten.

“In that spot with two contending teams, you just can’t miss that call,” he insisted after the game. “We should have won that game, and it’s a game we really wanted, we had, and we didn’t.”

The Wednesday comeback came at the end of what began as a pitchers’ duel between Urias, who allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, and Webb, who was charged with two runs on three hits in five innings.

Neither got a decision.

Urias has gone 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his last five starts. All three wins during that run came on the road.

The 24-year-old has faced the rival Giants more times in his career (18) than any other opponent. He has compiled a 1-3 record and 2.78 ERA in those games, having started 12 of them.

Webb, meanwhile, has a 1-2 lifetime record against the Dodgers with a 4.18 ERA in five starts.

His current unbeaten streak runs one longer than that of Urias — a six-gamer during which he’s gone 3-0 with a 1.55 ERA.

Webb won’t have to deal with Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts, who was placed on the injured list Sunday with inflammation in his right hip.

One Giant the Dodgers won’t see in the series is Alex Wood, who pitched the first 5 1/3 innings of Sunday’s 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

He’s expecting to see an entertaining three-day show.

“It’s always a big series against the Dodgers,” he assured after Sunday’s outing. “We just need to take care of the baseball, play clean and pitch well to give us a chance to win and guys to get that big hit. That’s usually what it comes down to, playing a good team like that.

“Obviously, we love playing at home, so it’ll be a great series. It’ll be another good test for us.”

