Diamondbacks RHP Widener exits in 2nd inning

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (AP)Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Widener left Sunday’s game at Colorado in the second inning with an apparent injury.

It was Widener’s first game since April 22. He was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a right groin strain.

Widener allowed an unearned run 1 2/3 innings against the Rockies. After Trevor Story’s RBI single in the second, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer came to the mound and Widener was replaced by lefty Joe Mantiply.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES