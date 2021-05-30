Diamondbacks host Cardinals, seek to avoid record-tying loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks stand one loss from tying the franchise record of 14 consecutive losses as they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Their losing streak reached 13 games with Saturday’s 7-4 setback to the Cardinals, who will attempt to get their first road sweep since winning three games against the Miami Marlins from April 5-7.

Arizona has not won since May 15, when it defeated the Washington Nationals 11-4 at home.

“It’s all frustrating,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “There’s a lot of things that we can do better. The entire group can do those little fundamental things just a little bit better to keep us afloat and give us a chance to win a baseball game.”

The losing streak is the longest in the majors since the Minnesota Twins dropped 13 straight from Aug. 18-31, 2016. The Baltimore Orioles take a 12-game losing streak into their game in Chicago against the White Sox on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks lost 14 consecutive games from July 9-25, 2004. They finished 51-111 that season.

“Our starting pitching at times has been OK, and at other times, it hasn’t,” Lovullo said. “But we’ve got to play baseball behind the starting pitchers, and we don’t do that very, very well (ranking 24th among 30 major league teams with 0.65 errors per game).”

Left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2, 3.09 ERA) will start for St. Louis on Sunday against rookie right-hander Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.91 ERA).

Kim was one pitch away from completing six innings for the first time this season on Monday, but he lasted 5 2/3 innings in a 5-1 loss to the White Sox.

Kim hasn’t faced the Diamondbacks, and Peacock will be pitching against the Cardinals for the first time.

Peacock, scratched from his last scheduled start Thursday after becoming ill (non-COVID related), has two starts in 10 games this season. He has allowed 21 hits in 22 innings with 12 earned runs to go with 15 strikeouts and only three walks.

Peacock has the unenviable task of trying to cool the hot hitting of Tyler O’Neill and Yadier Molina, who have combined for 12 hits in the first three games of the series.

O’Neill went 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs on Saturday. In addition to his solo home run, he doubled twice, including one that forced in two runs.

He is 6-for-14 in the series with five runs, three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Molina is 6-for-15 with three runs, two doubles and five RBIs.

“Winning three games over here (at Arizona), the offense has put it together,” said Molina, noting that St. Louis has 20 runs and 25 hits against the Diamondbacks in three games.

O’Neill has produced against Arizona since coming off the injured list Thursday after suffering a fractured finger.

“He is a monster,” Molina said. “He has a good approach right now. Hopefully, it will stay like that, the whole season. When this guy’s healthy, good things happen.”

Arizona had some good news Saturday with first baseman Christian Walker activated from the injured list after suffering from oblique soreness for the second time this season. He went 1-for-5 with a two-run single.

–Field Level Media