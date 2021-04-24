Diamondbacks-Braves game postponed by weather, DH on Sunday

ATLANTA (AP)The game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves scheduled for Saturday night was postponed due to inclement weather.

A storm brought hail and heavy rain to Truist Park on Saturday afternoon and the probability of additional rain forced the postponement.

The game will be made up with a traditional doubleheader on Sunday. The first seven-inning game is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

This is Arizona’s first game postponed by weather since May 4-5, 2015 at Colorado. It ends a streak of 866 games without a weather postponement, the longest active stretch in the majors.

Arizona had a game postponed against Colorado on Aug. 27, 2020, in support of social justice and equality.

The Braves will start right-hander Bryse Wilson in Game 1 and left-hander Drew Smyly, who had been scheduled to pitch Saturday night, in the second game.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner, who had been scheduled to start on Saturday night, and right-hander Zac Gallen are expected to pitch in the doubleheader for Arizona. The team did not immediately announce the order of the pitchers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte (hamstring) could be moving closer to his return. ”It’s just a matter of him running and feeling comfortable and feeling confident in his running,” manager Torey Lovullo said. OF Tim Locastro (disclocated left pinkie) will have his stitches removed on Monday and then ”can jump right back into games,” according to Lovullo.

Braves: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder inflammation) is not expected to need simulated games at the team’s alternate training site. Any practice game will come with the team, and manager Brian Snitker said ”he shouldn’t need a whole lot if he’s healthy.”

NO QUICK RETURN FOR PACHE

OF Cristian Pache (left groin) won’t return to Atlanta with his exit from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. Instead, he was optioned to the alternate training site. The rookie was hitting only .133 in 11 games and will remain at the team’s alternate training site to work on his swing.

”There’s not a timetable on it,” manager Brian Snitker said. ”We’d like for him to go down and get hot. … He was struggling mightily when he was here.”

Guillermo Heredia, hitting .286, will continue to start in center field.

The Braves on Saturday reinstated Smyly (left shoulder inflammation) from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Sean Kazmar Jr. to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Wilson (1-0) will be making his second start of the season for Atlanta. Smyly had a 5.73 ERA in his first two starts. Bumgarner is 1-2 with an 8.68 ERA, while Gallen has a 3.72 ERA in two starts.

—

