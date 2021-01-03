Detwiler signs with Marlins; Leon gets minor league deal

MIAMI (AP)Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed an $850,000, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.

The Marlins also announced on Sunday the signing of veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.

Detwiler, 34, pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams.

Detwiler can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses for games as a pitcher: $50,000 each for 60 and 70 games.

Leon, 31, batted .136 in 25 games last year for Cleveland. He has a .216 career average in nine seasons with three teams.

