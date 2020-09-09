Detroit’s Schoop leaves game after being hit by pitch

DETROIT (AP)Jonathan Schoop left Detroit’s game Tuesday night against Milwaukee with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

After the pitch from Adrian Houser struck Schoop around the wrist, the Detroit second baseman was immediately lifted for a pinch-runner.

Schoop has been a significant contributor after the Tigers acquired him in the offseason. He’s hitting .295 with a team-high eight home runs for Detroit, which has worked its way into contention for a spot in the expanded postseason.

