Detroit prospect Wentz has elbow reconstruction surgery

DETROIT (AP)Left-hander Joey Wentz, a prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ organization, had surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

New York Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated on Wentz on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Detroit said Wednesday that Wentz is expected to return in 14-16 months.

The 22-year-old Wentz was a non-roster invitee at big league spring training this year. He is the No. 8 prospect in the Detroit organization, according to rankings on mlb.com.

Detroit acquired him last July 31 in the deal that sent reliever Shane Greene to Atlanta. He was 7-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 25 starts at Double-A last year.

