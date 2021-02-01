Derek Holland and Tigers agree to minor league deal

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)Left-hander Derek Holland agreed Monday to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and was invited to major league spring training.

The 34-year-old is 79-81 with a 4.61 ERA in 12 major league seasons. He went 1-3 with a 6.86 ERA in 12 appearances, including five starts, for the Pittsburgh Pirates last year – after initially signing a minor league deal with them.

Holland went 16-5 with Texas in 2011, when the Rangers won a second straight American League pennant.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES