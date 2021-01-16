D-backs avoid salary arbitration with Weaver, Kelly

PHOENIX (AP)The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to one-year contracts Friday with right-hander Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly and left-hander Caleb Smith that avoided salary arbitration.

Weaver’s deal is for $1.95 million, Kelly $1.7 million and Smith $1,465,000. No other Arizona players remain eligible for arbitration.

The 27-year-old Weaver slogged through a rough 2020 season with a 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA. He’s still expected to be a big part of the starting rotation next season along with Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Weaver earned a prorated $221,111 from his $597,000 salary last year.

Carson Kelly, 26, has been the team’s starting catcher the past two seasons after being acquired in a trade with the Cardinals. He had a breakout season in 2019 with a .245 batting average and 18 homers but regressed at the plate in 2020, hitting just .221 with an on-base percentage of .264. He made $215,444 in prorated pay from a $581,700 salary.

The 29-year-old Smith was acquired in a midseason trade with the Marlins. He missed a big chunk of the year, partly because of a bout with COVID-19. He returned to pitch 11 innings for the Diamondbacks and had a 2.45 ERA.

Smith earned $217,222 of a $586,500 salary.

