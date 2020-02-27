Cubs reliever Brad Wieck has surgery for heart flutter

MESA, Ariz. (AP)Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck had surgery this week for an abnormal heart flutter and is out indefinitely.

The team said Thursday an irregular heartbeat was discovered during the 28-year-old left-hander’s spring training physical. Subsequent tests showed an intermittent atrial flutter.

Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Monday and returned to Arizona two days later.

The Cubs said Wieck will “rest and rehab for the next week” and be re-evaluated then to determine when he can resume throwing.

Wieck had a 5.71 ERA over 44 appearances for San Diego and Chicago last season. He had a 3.60 ERA in 14 games with the Cubs.

