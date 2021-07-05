Cubs manager Ross ejected from game against Phillies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Many New Mexico farmers are breathing a sigh of relief after the recent storms. This was shaping up to be a brutal stretch of summer until that rain arrived. Just to give an idea of how dire the situation was, just last month the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority reported it would stop taking drinking water from the Rio Grande for the next few months.

People in the farming community were preparing for the worst. “When the acequia's get cut off as many already have for the year that's it, you know, unless you have again, a private well on a water table with kind of a really generous allotment, once you've used what you've used, you're done for,” explains Juliana Ciano with Reunity Resources.