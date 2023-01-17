CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs claimed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Merryweather appeared in 26 games for Toronto last season, going 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA. The 6-foot-4 right-hander struck out 23 in 26 2/3 innings.

To make room for Merryweather on the 40-man roster, right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was designated for assignment. Rodriguez went 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA and four saves in 14 relief appearances for Chicago last year.

Merryweather was designated for assignment by Toronto last week.

The 31-year-old Merryweather, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland in the 2014 amateur draft, made his big league debut with the Blue Jays in 2020. He is 0-4 with a 5.64 ERA and two saves in 47 career games.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports