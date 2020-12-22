Cubs claim OF Phillip Ervin off waivers from Mariners

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.

The 28-year-old Ervin was selected by the Reds in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He is a .247 hitter with 17 homers, 68 RBIs and 15 steals in 237 career games.

The addition of Ervin gives the Cubs three outfielders and 37 players overall on their 40-man roster.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery