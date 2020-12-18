Cubs agree to nonguaranteed deal with Jonathan Holder

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs and free-agent reliever Jonathan Holder have agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract that is not guaranteed.

Holder can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched under the deal announced Thursday: $50,000 each for 50, 60 and 70.

The 27-year-old right-hander was 10-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 157 games – all but two in relief – over parts of five seasons with the New York Yankees. He was 3-0 with a 4.98 ERA in 18 appearances last year, striking out 14 and walking 11 in 21 2/3 innings. He earned $277,778 in prorated pay from a $750,000 salary.

