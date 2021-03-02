Cubs finalize $800,000 deal with reliever Ryan Tepera

MESA, Ariz. (AP)The Cubs finalized an $800,000, one-year contract with reliever Ryan Tepera on Tuesday, a deal that allows him to earn up to $1.75 million, and opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.

Tepera can earn $800,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30 and 35, $100,000 apiece for 40 and 45, $150,000 each for 50 and 55, and $200,000 for 60.

He also can earn $150,000 in roster bonuses for days on the active roster: $50,000 each for 90, 120 and 150.

The 33-year-old also played for Chicago last season, going 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 21 games. The right-hander limited lefty batters to a .188 average (6 for 32).

Tepera made $323,383 in prorated base pay and $211,212 in earned bonuses for $534,595 in total pay.

He became a free agent when the Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline.

Tepera spent his first five years with Toronto. He is 12-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 10 saves in 237 career appearances.

Underwood, 26, went 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA in 17 games with Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season. He was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2012 amateur draft.

The team also announced right-hander Robert Stock cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa. He remains in camp as a non-roster invitee to big league spring training.

