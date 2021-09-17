Crowe’s five solid innings lead Pirates over Marlins

MIAMI (AP)Wil Crowe won for the first time since July 30 and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night.

He allowed one run in five innings, giving up three hits. Crowe (4-7) struck out five and walked one. The right-hander’s outing also ended a string of five consecutive no decisions.

”The most rewarding thing is we won as a team,” Crowe said. ”I want the team to win. Me going out there and executing the game plan is what I’m trying to do every time.”

Bryan Reynolds walked twice and doubled and Anthony Alford had two hits for the Pirates.

Cole Tucker hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the sixth. Miami starter Elieser Hernandez walked Colin Moran and Jacob Stallings and a passed ball by catcher Payton Henry advanced the runners.

Anthony Banda relieved Crowe and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Nick Mears got the last two outs of the seventh and Chad Kuhl followed with a perfect eighth.

Pirates closer Chris Stratton allowed Bryan De La Cruz’s leadoff triple in the ninth but struck out Jesus Sanchez and Lewis Brinson. Lewin Diaz was intentionally walked, allowing Stratton to face Payton Henry in his first major league game. Stratton struck out Henry for his sixth save.

”I’m willing to take that gamble,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of putting the winning run on base. ”You have to trust your players and you have to trust Chris Stratton. I think his last two outings are as good as we’ve seen him. To get a runner on nobody out and then go punch out, punch out with the execution of pitches. It’s complete trust in him.”

Stratton is enjoying his new role in the ninth after previous stints as a starter and middle relief.

”A little more adrenaline, the game’s on the line and the ball is handed to you,” Stratton said. ”Keep me young or make me old but it’s a lot of fun.”

The win snapped a six-game road skid. Pittsburgh began its final road trip of the season Friday, a stretch that will cover three cities and 10 games.

Hernandez (1-2) allowed two unearned runs, four hits, struck out three and walked five in 5 2/3 innings.

Reynolds scored from second on Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s fielding error to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the first. Reynolds and Moran drew two-out walks against Hernandez before Chisholm couldn’t field Stallings’ hard grounder.

The Marlins tied it on Eddy Alvarez’s RBI single in the second.

Following Alvarez’s single, Miami had only one baserunner in scoring position until De La Cruz’s ninth-inning triple.

”Thought we might have had a little magic there,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. ”Just obviously weren’t able to put the ball in play there and drive that run in.”

MEMORABLE NIGHT

Even with his strike out that ended the game, Henry will cherish the night he made his big league debut. The 24-year-old Henry spent 41/2 seasons in the minors before he got the call Thursday to join the Marlins.

”It’s a dream come true just like I’m sure every guy feels,” Henry said. ”I’m blessed. It’s surreal.”

TENSE MOMENT

Chisholm took his time returning to the dugout after being called out on strikes for the second consecutive time by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez in the sixth. Chisholm dropped his bat in the batter’s box as he gestured and questioned Hernandez’s call. Mattingly emerged from the dugout and escorted Chisholm before a possible ejection.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins optioned IF Isan Diaz to Triple-A Jacksonville and selected the contracts of Henry and C Nick Fortes from the same minor league club. Henry went 1-for-4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: IF-OF Michael Chavis (right elbow strain) went 0-for-3 and drew a walk in a rehab game at Triple-A Indianapolis Thursday night.

Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro (left calf strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. .RHP Pablo Lopez (right rotator cuff strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.