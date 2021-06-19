Cron’s hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Brewers 6-5

DENVER (AP)C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Friday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high five.

All five wins have come in the thin air of mile-high Coors Field, where the Rockies are 25-14 and batting a major league-high .281. Colorado is a major league-worst 5-27 on the road and hitting a big league-low .200. They completed their seventh win in their final at-bat, tops in the majors.

”I think we play good baseball here,” Cron said. ”Our offense has done a good job putting up runs, our starters have done a great job getting deep into the game, our bullpen has been lights out. (Daniel Bard) kind of gave up that one. We wanted to get it right back for him and it was a really good win for everybody all the way around.”

With Ryan McMahon starting the 10th on second, Cron singled off Devin Williams (2-1).

”He’s one of the best in the game,” Cron said of Williams. ”He’s got a fastball and changeup pretty much but that changeup is really good. He got me with it a couple of times. Once I saw it a few times, I was able to lay off it. I gained a little bit of confidence that I could hit either the heater or the changeup and he moved to the fastball away.”

Jhoulys Chacin (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th, helped by center fielder Garrett Hampson’s diving catch of Christian Yelich’s sinking liner starting the inning. Chacin closed the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Milwaukee has lost five in a row after winning 14 of 16, and the Brewers have lost seven straight to the Rockies, matching their most against Colorado.

The Brewers hit into four double plays and went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Luis Urias homered for Milwaukee.

Colorado trailed 4-1 deficit before Trevor Story’s sacrifice fly in the fifth. Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza chased starter Corbin Burnes with an RBI double in the sixth and scored on Hampson’s double off Brent Suter, and Brendan Rodgers’ second double of the game gave Colorado a 5-4 lead against Brad Boxberger in the seventh.

Narvaez and Willy Adames hit successive doubles in the ninth off Bard, who blew a save for the fourth time in 13 chances.

Kolten Wong led off for Milwaukee and went 1 for 5 in his first game since June 3 after missing time while on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

”That’s one of the better defensive games I’ve seen here,” Burnes said. ”Wong made a couple of great plays. … Yelich made a good play in left, Avi (Garcia) in right. The defense was there. It’s straight up on me tonight. I just couldn’t get the pitches down in the zone, couldn’t get the punchouts when they had two strikes. Obviously, it’s a tough pill to swallow, losing that game.”

Burnes went 5 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits.

Brewers: RHP Zack Godley’s contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville. INF/OF Pablo Reyes and RHP Eric Yardley were optioned to Nashville and INF Jake Hager was designated for assignment.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.62 ERA) is slated to start Saturday night in the third of a four-game set with the Rockies.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (6-5, 3.54 ERA) has emerged as a cornerstone of the Rockies’ rotation since his acquisition from the Cardinals as part of the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 23 1/3 innings at Coors Field, the second longest such streak ever at the hitter friendly park.

