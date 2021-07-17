Cronenworth hits for cycle, Padres rout Nationals 24-8

WASHINGTON (AP)Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had a grand slam and a two-run shot and the San Diego Padres set a franchise record for runs in a 24-8 blowout of the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The Padres, who finished the first half by losing two of three to the Rockies, had 22 hits against seven pitchers. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005 and tied for the most in D.C. history.

”That was just as relentless up and down the lineup I’ve seen our crew,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. ”The discipline in the zone, just the grinding ability, making them come to the zone, laying off pitches out of the zone. That, for an extended period of time was as nasty as I’ve seen our group.”

Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base in the bottom of the seventh.

”Just tried to put something in play hard,” Cronenworth said of his at-bat in the sixth. ”I know I didn’t put it in play hard, but I put in play and … some luck involved and I guess that’s how you put that one together.”

Cronenworth said he twice fell a single short of the cycle while in the minors.

Myers hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, and added a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Pham had four hits, including a homer, and scored five runs, and Jorge Mateo homered.

Padres starter Chris Paddack (5-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

Juan Soto had four hits, including two home runs, and Gerardo Parra had a three-run homer for Washington, which has lost five straight and 10 of 12.

Erick Fedde (4-7) allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Washington was without infielder Starlin Castro, who was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

”You know what, today was just a rough day all the way around,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. ”I’m going to go home, shake this one off and be ready to play tomorrow.”

CYCLING

Cronenworth’s cycle was the third in Padres history, following Matt Kemp (2015) and Myers (2017). Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies (2018) is the only other player to hit for the cycle against the Nationals (2005-present).

ROSTER MOVES

Padres: Placed rookie LHP Ryan Weathers on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 13, with right ankle inflammation. Weathers was injured Sunday against the Rockies.

Nationals: Signed C Rene Rivera. The 37-year-old hit .236 with two homers and nine RBIs in 21 games with Cleveland this season. … C Jackson Reetz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. . INF Jordy Mercer (strained right quad) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Weathers, who suffered bruising in the back of the ankle, had been in a walking boot, but has since thrown without it. … RHP Yu Darvish (left hip inflammation) is progressing and Tingler said the plan is for Darvish to start Monday at Atlanta. … C Austin Nola (left knee sprain) caught five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Nationals: CF Victor Robles left the game in the second inning due to dizziness, according to Martinez. with an apparent illness. … C Alex Avila (bilateral calf strains) took batting practice on Friday. Martinez said he’s close to returning from the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Padres left-hander Blake Snell (3-3, 4.99 ERA) makes his first career start at Nationals Park. He won his only previous start against Washington in 2018 while with Tampa Bay, allowing one hit in seven innings. Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40) beat the Padres in his last start, on July 7 in San Diego.

—

