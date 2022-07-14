NEW YORK (AP)Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was picked Thursday to replace Toronto outfielder George Springer on the American League roster for next week’s All-Star Game.

Seager is an injury replacement for Springer, who has been nursing a sore elbow. However, Springer was in the Blue Jays’ starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against Kansas City.

Seager will also participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium. He spent his first seven major league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager has 21 homers this year, including a majors-best streak of five straight games with a longball that ended Wednesday.

Springer has been bothered by a sore right elbow since late June. He left a June 21 game against the White Sox and sat out the next three games, returning June 26 against Milwaukee.

”Our team comes first,” Springer said. ”This is something I’ve been managing for a while. It’s four or five days of extremely valuable time to let this thing rest and get ready to go for the second half.”

Seager became a three-time All-Star following selections in 2016 and ’17 with the Dodgers. He entered Thursday with a .245 batting average, 21 homers and 48 RBIs in his first season with Texas.

He signed a $325 million, 10-year contract with the Rangers during the offseason that included a $100,000 bonus for being selected an All-Star.

Seager is the fourth addition to All-Star rosters after San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodon, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper.

Those three replaced Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family responsibilities.

Seager completes the eight-person Home Run Derby field. He’ll compete against Cardinals great Albert Pujols, Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, Nationals star Juan Soto, Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez, Guardians switch-hitter Jose Ramirez and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, the two-time defending champion.

