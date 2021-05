(THE CONVERSATION) - COVID-19 and medical device researchers understand the importance of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It's intriguing to some scientists that some mask manufacturers have begun adding graphene coatings to their face masks to inactivate the virus. Many viruses, fungi, and bacteria are incapacitated by graphene in laboratory studies, including feline coronavirus.

Because SARS CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, can survive on the outer surface of a face mask for days, people who touch the mask and then rub their eyes, nose, or mouth may risk getting COVID-19. So these manufacturers seem to be reasoning that graphene coatings on their reusable and disposable face masks will add some anti-virus protection. But in March, the Quebec provincial government removed these masks from schools and daycare centers after Health Canada, Canada’s national public health agency, warned that inhaling the graphene could lead to asbestos-like lung damage.