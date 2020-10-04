Cervelli announces retirement after 13 MLB seasons

MIAMI (AP)Veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli announced his retirement Saturday after a 13-year major league career.

The 34-year-old Cervelli played in only 16 games this year for the Miami Marlins before his season was cut short by the latest in a long string of concussions. He also had concussions in 2018 and 2019.

A .268 career hitter, Cervelli spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees and also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves. He finished with 41 home runs and 275 RBIs.

Early in his career, Cervelli won a World Series championship as a backup with the 2009 Yankees, appearing in 42 games that season.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports