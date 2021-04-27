Cards catcher Molina goes on injured list with foot strain

ST. LOUIS (AP)St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained tendon in his right foot.

Molina was hurt in a game Friday night against Cincinnati. He sat out Saturday and Sunday, then returned on Monday to catch all nine innings of a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

The nine-time Gold Glove winner said he ”had trouble moving around,” manager Mike Shildt said.

The 38-year-old Molina is off to one of the best starts of his career. He is hitting .323 with five home runs and 14 RBIs.

This was the ninth time he has gone on the injured list during his 18-year career.

Andrew Knizner started Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies. The Cardinals recalled catcher Ali Sanchez from their alternate training facility.

