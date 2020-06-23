Live Now
Cardinals sign 1st round pick 3B Jordan Walker for $2.9M

MLB Baseball
ST. LOUIS (AP)The St. Louis Cardinals signed first-round pick Jordan Walker for $2.9 million, which comes just under the slot value for the 21st overall pick, as they continued Tuesday to bring their draft selections under contract.

Walker is a power-hitting high school third baseman who was committed to play college baseball at Duke.

The Cardinals already signed their second-round pick, East Carolina outfielder Alec Burleson; third-round pick Levi Prater, a left-hander from Oklahoma; and fifth-round pick L.J. Jones, an outfielder from Long Beach State.

They club also has signed a crop of undrafted free agents that includes New Haven outfielder Matt Chamberlain; North Carolina right-hander Gianluca Dalatri; Gonzaga pitchers Mac Lardner and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson; Wheaton catcher Nick Raposo; Davenport righty Jacob Buchberger; Trinity outfielder Matt Koperniak; and Omar Sanchez, a left-hander from the B-You Prospects Academy in Puerto Rico.

