Cardinals make series of roster moves to hit 30-man limit

ST. LOUIS (AP)The Cardinals recalled outfielder Austin Dean, right-hander Junior Fernandez, catcher Andrew Knizner and infielder Edmundo Sosa on Thursday as they finalized their roster for opening day against the Pirates at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis also announced that right-hander Kodi Whitley made the initial 30-man roster for the start of the season.

The moves came one day after the Cardinals released reliever Brett Cecil, who pitched just 100 innings across 113 games since signing a four-year contract with the club. Cecil missed all of last season after surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome. The Cardinals owe him $2,592,593 – the prorated portion of his $7 million salary in the final season of his $30.5 million contract.

The Cardinals will start the season with four players on the injured list. John Brebbia and Jordan Hicks are out with right elbow issues while fellow right-hander Giovanny Gallegos was late to arrive to camp for unspecified reasons. Infielder Brad Miller went on the injured list late Wednesday with bursitis in his right ankle.

