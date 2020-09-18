Cardinals’ Hudson leaves start because of elbow tightness

MLB Baseball
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson left his start Thursday night after two innings because of right elbow tightness.

Hudson did not allow a run while walking two and giving up one hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-2 with a 2.77 ERA in eight starts this season.

The Cardinals entered the night percentage points behind the Cincinnati Reds for second place in the NL Central, 5 + games behind the Chicago Cubs. The top two finishers in each division advance to the expanded postseason this year, along with two wild cards.

Hudson was replaced by left-hander Austin Gomber with St. Louis leading 1-0.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss