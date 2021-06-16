Cardinals attempt to complete three-game sweep of Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to complete a three-game home sweep of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals won the first two games of the set 4-2 and 2-1. They had lost 11 of 13 games coming into this series at Busch Stadium.

Paul Goldschmidt is 4-for-8 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the first two games. He came into the series hitting just .244.

“When you hit in the middle of the order, when you don’t perform like I haven’t done for a lot of this year, it makes it tough,” Goldschmidt told Bally Sports Midwest after hitting the game-winning homer Tuesday night. “Luckily the other guys have picked me up. It’s nice to be able to come through tonight.”

The Marlins are 0-5 against the Cardinals this season and 1-10 in their last 11 road games overall.

Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.72 ERA) will get the starting assignment for the Cardinals while searching for his first big league victory. He has a 6.85 ERA in six starts this season, and he has failed to reach the fifth inning in five of them.

This will be his first career regular season start against the Marlins.

Former Cardinals pitcher Sandy Alcantara (4-5, 3.39) will get the start for the Marlins.

He struck out 10 Cardinals in six innings back on April 6 in a game the Marlins lost 4-2. Alcantara allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks.

He is 0-2 with a 2.45 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals. Goldschmidt (2-for-6), Yadier Molina (1-for-3) and Tommy Edman (1-for-3) have had some success against him.

But Edman, the Cardinals’ regular leadoff hitter, is questionable for the game. He was a late scratch Tuesday night with what the team called “torso tightness.”

Lane Thomas played right field in Edman’s absence and Dylan Carlson moved up to the leadoff spot.

With outfielder Corey Dickerson sent to the 10-day injured list with a foot contusion, the Marlins recalled outfielders Jesus Sanchez and Lewis Brinson from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Sanchez jumped right into the lineup Tuesday as the left fielder and No. 5 hitter. Manager Don Mattingly expects him to get regular work with Dickerson out.

“I thought Jesus looked good, honestly,” Mattingly said. “I thought his at-bats were good. They were competitive, (he) was in strike zone, looked like he got some pitches to hit. First time up I thought he scalded that ball. I thought he may have got a little excited there in the third: Has a chance to put the ball in play and kind of ends up not being able to move the runner or get him in.”

Mattingly fears that Dickerson might be shelved for some time. An MRI on Dickerson’s foot triggered additional consultation. “Even the best-case scenario is not great,” Mattingly said.

Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett, who started Monday’s game, was sent back to Jacksonville. The Marlins continue to play with a short bench, lacking backup infielders.

“This is just what happens to you with the injuries,” Mattingly said. “We’ve been kind of hurt with the infield. We have on our (40-man) roster not as many infielders, more pitching.”

