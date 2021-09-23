Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reaches 2,000 strikeouts

MILWAUKEE (AP)Adam Wainwright joined Hall of Famer Bob Gibson as the only St. Louis Cardinals’ pitchers with 2,000 strikeouts, fanning Milwaukee’s Luis Urias in the fourth inning Thursday.

The 40-year-old right-hander became the ninth active pitcher with 2,000. Gibson got his 2,000th strikeout when Pittsburgh’s Roberto Clemente was called out on July 13, 1969. Gibson, who died last October, finished with 3,117.

Wainwright had won nine of 10 decisions coming in. He trailed 5-0 on a pair of home runs by Tyrone Taylor, a grand slam in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth.

