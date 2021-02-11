C Bryan Holaday agrees to minor league deal with D-backs

PHOENIX (AP)Catcher Bryan Holaday has agreed to a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will report to major league spring training.

The 33-year-old hit .161 with four RBIs in 31 at-bats over 20 games for the Baltimore Orioles last year.

Holaday is a nine-year major league veterans with a .238 average, 10 homers and 78 RBIs for Detroit (2012-15, 2017), Texas (2016), Boston (2016), Miami (2018-19) and the Orioles.

