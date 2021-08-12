Brewers reinstate closer Hader from COVID-19 reserve list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There are many benefits when it comes to transforming a traditional lawn into a xeriscape landscape. Xeriscape projects specials Amos Arber talked about what xeriscape landscapes are and how you can get one.

Having a xeriscaped lawn can help you save money as well as conserve water. Well-planned xeriscapes are constantly changing throughout the year with a variety of flowers, textures, and smells. The Water Authority provides per-square-foot incentive rebates for its customers that are interested in transforming their traditional lawns. Projects can be completed in phases and you don’t have to convert all your grass to receive a rebate. An application and inspection are required for this rebate – the most important thing is to be sure and contact the xeriscape inspector before you stop watering or remove your lawn.