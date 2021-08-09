Brewers ready to open 10-game road swing at Cubs

In many respects, the Milwaukee Brewers felt they saw a mirror image of themselves during their weekend’s series against the San Francisco Giants.

“We both have good starting pitching, play defense well, and so we knew the three games were going to be pretty close for the most part,” Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson said. “Some different bounces and some different things happen and it could be swinging our way, but that’s what happens when two good, quality clubs play.

“There’s going to be some things go your way and some things that don’t go your way. It’s just who makes the most out of it in the end.”

The National League Central-leading Brewers feel they grew reacclimated to feeling urgency throughout each game despite losing two of three to the Giants, who remain atop the NL West.

The next chance to prove that contention comes Monday, when Milwaukee visits the Chicago Cubs to kick off a 10-game road trip against sub-.500 division foes.

Although squandering late leads against the Giants on Saturday and Sunday ultimately doomed the Brewers, manager Craig Counsell believes his club has the resolve to move past it.

“I think this is an example of a series against a very good baseball team where mistakes cost you a little more dearly, and you’ve got to do just a little bit more to win games,” Counsell said. “If there’s a lesson from the series, that’s what it is. It’s not a lesson that we don’t know about. It’s a lesson that that’s what good teams do.”

The Cubs have lost four in a row and 10 of 12, the latest a 9-3 setback to the visiting Chicago White Sox on Sunday night.

Starter Zach Davies yielded three of the White Sox’s four home runs, and the Cubs struck out 16 times.

Rafael Ortega had two of the Cubs’ six hits, but Willson Contreras’ third-inning double was the team’s only hit that went for extra bases.

Recently acquired outfielder Greg Deichmann collected his first career RBI with a third-inning single.

“They’re giving me an opportunity,” said Deichmann, who joined the Cubs in a trade with the Oakland Athletics last month. “I’ve got to make the most of it.”

Right-hander Alec Mills will aim to get the Cubs back on track as he gets the start against the Brewers. Mills (5-4, 4.41 ERA) is coming off a Wednesday road victory against the Colorado Rockies, when he scattered two runs and eight hits in six innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Mills faced the Brewers four times in April, including one start, pitching to a 3.24 ERA in 8 1/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 in six career appearances against Milwaukee, including three starts.

Freddy Peralta (8-3, 2.21 ERA) is set to get the call for the Brewers, and he is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in four starts against the Cubs this season. Peralta is 4-1 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 career appearances vs. Chicago, including five starts.

–Field Level Media