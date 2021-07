SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is one big step closer to getting its Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation, and Truth (or CHART) process up and running. The CHART process was approved by the city council earlier this year and is tasked with facilitating community dialogue and figuring out what to do with controversial monuments or displays in the city, including what to do with the center of The Plaza where the obelisk once stood. The obelisk was torn down last year by protestors for being offensive to indigenous people.

A city selection committee, made up of two city employees and two advisors to the city, is recommending Artful Life as the consultant to lead the CHART process. "We are honored to be the recommended awardee for this project – we feel we have the qualifications," Valerie Martinez, founding director of Artful Life, said in a committee hearing on Tuesday.