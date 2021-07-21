Braves, Padres gear up for weather-induced doubleheader

The San Diego Padres and host Atlanta Braves will try to complete their weather-plagued three-game series with a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The series opener was postponed on Monday because of heavy rain, and Tuesday’s game was completed despite several periods of rain.

San Diego manager Jayce Tingler is happy the doubleheader will be a pair of seven-inning games.

“With as many games as we’ve had piled on, I like the idea of two sevens over two nines,” Tingler said. “At this point, I don’t know if it’s an advantage. Each night is a little different on what you have in the pen, but right now I’d rather be playing two sevens instead of two nines.”

The Padres are temporarily without reliever Craig Stammen, who was placed on the paternity leave list and returned to San Diego for the birth of his third child. Miguel Diaz replaced Stammen on the active roster.

The team is trying to be careful with Drew Pomeranz, who has most recently dealt with a forearm strain, and are close to getting Ryan Weathers back from the injured list with a bone bruise near his right Achilles.

The Braves used three relievers to cover the final 2 1/3 innings on Tuesday after Touki Toussaint pitched 6 2/3 strong innings in the 2-1 win.

“We had limited innings out of the pen, and that’s huge for the stretch we’re on right now,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

Atlanta rookie left-hander Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45 ERA) will start the first game of the doubleheader. It will be his fifth appearance and fourth start of his career and the first time he’s gone against the Padres. He was scheduled to start on Tuesday, but was pushed back a day to work one of the seven-inning games.

In his last start for the Braves on July 3, Muller allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and four walks against Miami. He’s made two starts for Triple-A Gwinnett since then and has limited opponents to two runs in 10 innings.

The Braves will recall Bryse Wilson to start the second game. The move allows veteran starters Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Drew Smyly to have an additional day of rest before their next outing.

Wilson (2-3, 5.34) has made six starts while splitting time between Atlanta and Triple-A Gwinnett. His last start for Atlanta came on June 20 in the first game of a twin bill against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he gave up five runs in four innings. Wilson has never faced the Padres.

The Padres will start Chris Paddack (5-6, 5.49) in the first game. Paddack’s last start came against Washington on July 16, when he allowed four runs in five innings of San Diego’s 24-8 win. He has made one career start against Atlanta and came away with a win after allowing two runs in six innings in 2019.

Reiss Knehr (0-0, 4.91) will make his second start of the season in the nightcap. The rookie made his major league debut on July 9 against Colorado and allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

It will be the fourth doubleheader of the season for the Braves, who have swept one, split one and lost both ends of one. The Padres split their only doubleheader of the season.

