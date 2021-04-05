Braves ink minor league deals with Edwards, Biddle, Sanchez

ATLANTA (AP)The Atlanta Braves have brought back relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Jesse Biddle and signed former Gold Glove-winning infielder Yolmer Sanchez to minor league contracts.

Edwards, who had success with the Chicago Cubs before injuries derailed his career, was with the Braves in spring training. The 29-year-old right-hander opted out of his minor-league contract after being told he would not be on the opening day roster.

Apparently rebuffed in his bid to return to the majors with another team, Edwards decided to rejoin the Braves and try to work his way back through the minor leagues.

Sanchez won a Gold Glove as a second baseman for the Chicago White Sox in 2019, when he hit .252 with two homers and 43 RBIs in 149 games. But the 28-year-old played only 11 games for the White Sox during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and was cut by two other teams.

The 29-year-old Biddle is a former first-round draft pick by Philadelphia who made it to the big leagues with the Braves’ NL East-winning team in 2018.

The left-hander had some effective performances out of the bullpen, going 6-1 with one save and a 3.11 ERA in 60 games, but struggled with his control.

Biddle got off to a sluggish start the following year and was dealt to Seattle. After also pitching for Texas and Cincinnati, he was cut by the Reds last month in the closing days of spring training.

