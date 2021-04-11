Braves bid to bring out brooms vs. Phillies

The Phillies swept a three-game series against Atlanta in Philadelphia to open the season. The Braves will look to return the favor at home in Sunday night’s series finale.

The game will feature left-handers in Philadelphia’s Matt Moore (0-0, 5.40 ERA) against Atlanta’s Drew Smyly (0-0, 3.00).

Moore allowed two runs on four hits with four walks in 3 1/3 innings Monday against the New York Mets. He threw 74 pitches and was removed after facing 18 batters in his first major-league appearance since 2019. Moore pitched in Japan last season.

Moore has made only one career start against the Braves, in 2017 when he played for San Francisco. He won that game after yielding three runs over seven innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Smyly gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in six innings against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Smyly did not face the Phillies last year and has worked only one inning in his career against Philadelphia, a scoreless frame of relief in 2013 while a member of the Detroit Tigers.

The Atlanta offense, which started the season by scoring only three runs in its first three games, is showing signs of coming alive. The Braves have combined for 13 runs in the first two games of this series, with Freddie Freeman hitting home runs in back-to-back games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. continues to be the sparkplug. He went 2-for-4 with a double on Saturday and has reached base in 12 of his past 20 plate appearances. Acuna is hitting .406 for the season.

Newcomer Ehire Adrianza had a crucial pinch hit for the second straight game. After hitting his first career pinch-hit home run on Friday, Adrianza started a rally with a pinch-hit double and scored the winning run on Saturday.

“He’s been an everyday player before, and that probably serves him well off the bench,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a good pro. He’s been a good addition. It’s a tough role, and he’s stayed ready and done a good job.”

Although the Philadelphia bullpen was dinged for another run on Saturday, the Phillies were impressed by the work of right-hander Sam Coonrod.

Coonrod, acquired in the offseason from San Francisco, pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced. He has not allowed a run in three appearances and has struck out five in four innings.

“He’s thrown well all year long,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s really good to see. It gives us another power arm in the bullpen, and I love it.”

The Braves made a roster move Saturday, placing right-handed reliever Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Martin has not pitched since he felt numbness in his fingers during the eighth inning of last Sunday’s game against the Phillies. He was replaced on the roster by right-hander Jacob Webb, who was recalled from the team’s alternate training site.

